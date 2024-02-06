Biden to give address on southern border security deal, Ukraine and Israel aid package

President Joe Biden waits to speak at the Biden campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WISH) — President Biden is set to give an address on a bipartisan national security deal and wartime aid package Tuesday morning.

Biden made the announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Tuesday morning.

The aid and security bill built by the Senate includes support for both Ukraine and Israel and immigration enforcement at the U.S.’s southern border.

The bill has faced much opposition from Republican lawmakers, with House Speaker Mike Johnson saying on social media the bill would be “dead on arrival” if it hit the House floor.

Biden says his address will discuss the importance of why the bill should be passed and “sent to his desk as soon as possible.”

The address was set for 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

News 8 will stream the address live.