Politics

Biden to mark reauthorization of Violence Against Women Act at White House event

President Joe Biden speaks before signing the Consolidated Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022 in the Indian Treaty Room in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus in Washington, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Vice President Kamala Harris listens at left. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon at the White House to mark the long-stalled reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act.

The landmark law is aimed at protecting and supporting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. Biden helped write the original piece of legislation that was enacted in 1994 when he was a senator from Delaware and has long been a champion of the law.

The legislation requires renewal every five years, and it lapsed several years ago largely due to a partisan disagreement over whether to ban dating partners and stalkers convicted of domestic violence from owning firearms. The current law bans a spouse convicted of domestic violence from purchasing or possessing a firearm, but Democrats have long sought to close the so-called boyfriend loophole and extend that rule to dating partners. Republicans and the National Rifle Association are strongly opposed to such a provision.

After several years of failed attempts at reauthorizing the legislation, a bipartisan group of senators announced last month they had reached a deal and that the “boyfriend loophole” provision had been dropped. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, said at the time that it was a “tough choice” to agree to drop it but that it simply did not have the votes needed to pass.

The reauthorization of the law was included in a massive spending bill that Biden signed into law on Tuesday. The legislation will fund the federal government through September and provide $13.6 billion in additional aid to Ukraine as the country fights back against Russia’s invasion.

“The VAWA Reauthorization Act of 2022 will expand prevention efforts and protections for survivors, including those from underserved communities, and will provide increased resources and training for law enforcement and our judicial system,” Biden said in a statement last month when the bill was introduced. “It will strengthen rape prevention and education efforts, support rape crisis centers, improve the training of sexual assault forensic examiners, and broaden access to legal services for all survivors, among other things.”

Biden on Tuesday touted the reauthorization of VAWA at the spending bill signing, saying that he “law has saved lives, and that’s helped women rebuild their lives and make children a heck of a lot safer.”

“Tribal courts will now be able to exercise jurisdiction over non-Native perpetrators of sexual assault and sex trafficking,” Biden said. “And we’re providing more support for legal services and for law enforcement to get the training they need to help handle the trauma survivors are experiencing.”