Biden visiting Bob Dole following cancer diagnosis

Senator from Kansas Bob Dole runs against Bill Clinton in the 1996 presidential campaign. Dole appears at the Conservative Political Action Committee conference.

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is visiting former Sen. Bob Dole Saturday afternoon after Dole announced earlier this week that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, according to the White House.

The two served in the Senate together and Dole is a “close friend” of the President, the White House said.

The visit with Dole was not on Biden’s public schedule for Saturday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.