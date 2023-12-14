Search
Bloomington council downs proposal to relocate police department

The Showers building in Bloomington, Indiana, has been proposed as the new location for the city's police department. (WISH Photo)
by: Adam Pinsker and Gregg Montgomery
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — The Bloomington City Council on Wednesday night unanimously denied controversial plans to sell the existing police headquarters and use the funds to move it into the Showers Building.

A leader of Fraternal Order of Police told News 8 on Tuesday he was concerned the proposed new location would not give emergency vehicles enough room to exit and enter the property in a hurry. The Showers Building also houses City Hall.

During Wednesday’s council meeting, descendants of the family who donated the land where the current police department sits told the council that selling the building and its land to a private company violates the terms of the deed.

Mayor John Hamilton, a Democrat who will leave the job at the end of the year, told the council member there is no reservation for public use in the original deed from the 1923.

Before their “no” votes, council members expressed a need for more time to consider the proposal, which means it will be handled under the new mayor, Democrat Kerry Thomson.

