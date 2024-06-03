BMV taking comments on proposed closing of license branch

An Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles license branch is shown at 1440 Madison Ave. i Indianapolis in August 2022. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Should the license branch south of the I-70 overpass on Madison Avenue be closed?

The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles is taking public comments on the proposed closing of the branch at at 1440 Madison Ave. It’s adjacent to the Madison Lofts homes, located about a half-mile south of the I-70 overpass.

The public can share thoughts in two ways.

A hearing will be 6 p.m. June 17 at the Indy South BMV branch, 3919 Madison Ave. That’s about 3.5 miles south of the branch proposed for closing.

People can also submit written emails at bmvpublichearing@bmv.in.gov by end of day June 17.