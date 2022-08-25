Politics

Borrower says Biden debt order takes pressure off her family

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A working mother who has been paying off student loans for years said Thursday President Biden’s debt order means she can focus on her family’s financial needs.

Courtney Conway was the first member of her family to earn a bachelor’s degree when she graduated from the University of South Florida in 2014. She took out $60,000 in federal student loans in order to do so. She said the money covered tuition, fees and even some of her housing costs. Her first full-time job out of college paid $17,000 per year, not enough for her to begin paying off the debt.

“The payments were deferred because I made so little money,” she said. “And then over time, I paid them off as I could but life kind of caught up with me. I have two young children now.”

Conway eventually got a better-paying job and was able to bring her debt down to a little more than $20,000 as of this week. Then on Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced the federal government would forgive up to $10,000 worth of federal student loans for anyone making less than $125,000 a year, or married couples making less than $250,000. Conway said this will cut her remaining debt in half.

“My average monthly payment is about $380. So $380 back in my pocket at the end of the month while taking care of two young children who are still in daycare, that’s going to make a huge difference,” she said. “Just being able to hold on to a little extra cash for as long as I can.”

Conway is one of roughly 43 million Americans who the Biden Administration said the order will affect. The decision will eliminate student loan debt entirely for about 20 million of those borrowers. Conway is not among that group but said bringing her debt out of the five-digit range is as much a psychological win as it is a financial one. She said this means she and her husband, who finished paying off his loans two years ago, will finally be able to focus on their two children’s needs, such as building up savings in case of an emergency.

Conway said she understands the frustration of critics who paid off their loans on their own or never acquired student loan debt in the first place. She said they should direct their frustrations at a taxpayer-funded system that puts borrowers in her position in the first place. Conway said she suspects she ended up borrowing more than she really needed because she and her family were not familiar with the financial aid system.

“My parents talked me through the student loan process as best they could but it’s something that none of us really understood the gravity of it,” she said. “Maybe we should look at why 18-year-olds are allowed to borrow this much money without fully grasping what that means for them and their future.”