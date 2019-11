House Speaker Brian Bosma, R- Indianapolis, speaks following a hearing in the House chamber at the Statehouse, Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — House Speaker Brian Bosma is leaving the Indiana Statehouse.

Bosma announced Tuesday that he will be stepping down at the end of this session and will not be seeking re-election.

He will be taking a new position in Washington.

Bosma has served in the Indiana legislature since 1986.

This is a developing story and will updated.