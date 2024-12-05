Braun announces secretaries of education, commerce

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov.-elect Mike Braun will keep a familiar face in charge of the Indiana Department of Education in 2025.

Braun confirmed Thursday that he has asked Dr. Katie Jenner to continue as his secretary of education.

Jenner would be the first member of the Holcomb administration to serve with Braun.

Jenner has spent the past four years as Indiana’s secretary of education.

Gov. Eric Holcomb appointed her to the post in 2021, the first person to be appointed to the job rather than elected.

“Dr. Jenner’s proven track record of elevating Indiana’s education system makes her the ideal choice to continue leading our state’s academic initiatives,” Braun said in a news release. “Her focus on literacy, STEM education, and workforce readiness aligns perfectly with our vision for Indiana’s future.”

“Over the past several years, we have made significant strides in expanding educational opportunities and ensuring our students are prepared for success in the classroom and beyond,” Jenner said in the release. “Working together with Governor-elect Braun, our dedicated teachers, school leaders, the General Assembly and stakeholders across the state, we will build upon this progress while addressing the evolving needs of our education system. I look forward to advancing this vital mission in the years ahead.”

Earlier this week, Braun said his education agenda will include:

Implement universal school choice for all Indiana families regardless of income.

Increase teacher base pay and establish performance-based compensation.

Enhance school safety through a new Office of School Safety.

Invest in workforce development through: Creation of the Hoosier Workforce Investment Tax Credit. Restructured Indiana Economic Development Corporation. Enhanced regional collaboration for job creation.

Focus on improved literacy and math outcomes with evidence-based curriculum.

On Thursday, Braun also announced he has chosen David Adams to be Indiana’s next secretary of commerce.

Adams most recently served as the state’s commissioner of Workforce Development.

“David’s proven track record of driving economic growth and innovation makes him the ideal choice to lead Indiana’s commerce initiatives,” Braun said in the announcement. “His experience in workforce development to drive economic growth, combined with his successful entrepreneurial business track record and ability to attract major investments, will help accelerate Indiana’s economic momentum.”

Braun has said he plans to restructure his state leadership team to more closely mirror the Cabinet used by presidents.