Braun attends Mass at Indianapolis cathedral on eve of inauguration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Archbishop of Indianapolis on Sunday said he would pray for Gov.-elect Mike Braun and his administration as he takes office.

Braun, Lt. Gov.-elect Micah Beckwith, and their families and colleagues attended Mass at Saints Peter and Paul Cathedral north of downtown Indianapolis Sunday morning. It was part of the events leading up to Braun’s inauguration as Indiana’s 52nd governor Monday.

The visit coincided with the cathedral’s last Mass of the Christmas season. Although the service itself was not built around the inauguration, Archbishop Charles C. Thompson welcomed Braun and his family during the service. He also welcomed visiting clergy from the Diocese of Evansville, which includes Braun’s home church of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. At the conclusion of the Mass, Thompson told Braun he could be assured of the congregation’s prayers, along with the rest of his administration and the Indiana General Assembly.

“I always remind people, we don’t serve people because they are Catholic, but we serve because we are Catholic, regardless of who it is that we serve,” Thompson said. “Always rooted in our faith and our beliefs, our teachings of the church, and of Christ.”

Braun met with Thompson afterward for a private blessing and then spent time talking to parishioners before departing.