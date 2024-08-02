Buttigieg ducks VP speculation, plugs Biden EV investments in Kokomo visit

Secretary of Transportation and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, in tie, meets with workers at the Stellantis hybrid engine manufacturing plant in Kokomo. Buttigieg would not answer if he has spoken with Vice President Kamala Harris about being her running mate. (WISH Photo/Garrett Bergquist)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Friday would not say if he is making a play to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate.

The former South Bend mayor was in Kokomo to tout the Biden Administration’s investments in electric vehicle manufacturing and infrastructure. Political insiders say he is on Harris’ short list for potential running mates. Buttigieg would not answer when News 8 asked if he had spoken with Harris on the topic.

Buttigieg did take a swipe at former President and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump without naming him. He said the United States has added nearly 800,000 such jobs under the Biden administration, while it lost manufacturing jobs under Trump.

Buttigieg is not considered a lock for Harris’ ticket. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear all are considered front-runners for the role. Harris will have to choose a running mate no later than Wednesday in order to make ballot-access deadlines in Ohio. She is expected to interview candidates over the weekend.

Those deadlines are why delegates to the Democratic National Convention already are casting ballots virtually. Harris was the only candidate to gather enough signatures to qualify for the convention after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison on Friday said enough delegates have cast ballots for Harris to secure the nomination.

For his part, Buttigieg credited both Biden and Harris with the large number of manufacturing jobs the U.S. has added since Biden took office. He said it took investments in EV infrastructure, including chargers in less profitable areas, to encourage manufacturers to switch to battery-powered vehicles. Following a tour of Stellantis’ hybrid engine manufacturing plant and the site of a planned EV battery factory in Kokomo, he said the growth in EV manufacturing shows the transition to a clean economy will not lead to a loss of jobs. He said the Rust Belt is turning into the “Battery Belt.”

“All of that is a great example of what America’s manufacturing renaissance looks like,” Buttigieg said. “This is without regard to politics. You’ll see states red, blue, and purple winning in this new EV economy. We’re not putting our thumb on the scale there, but where we are putting our thumb on the scale is making sure the EV transition is made in America.”