US Rep. Carson breaks from Indiana colleagues, votes ‘no’ on Israel resolution

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 21: Representative Andre Carson, a Democrat from Indiana, questions witnesses during a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing on Capitol Hill November 21, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony during the fifth day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back U.S. military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals. (Photo by Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Congress on Wednesday passed a resolution to stand with Israel against Hamas, with U.S. Rep. André Carson, a Democrat from Indianapolis, as the only Indiana delegate to vote against the measure.

House Resolution 771 received an overwhelming 98% support , with 412 voting yes and only 10, including Carson, saying “nay.”

Carson’s vote against the resolution was opposite that of fellow Hoosier and Democrat U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan.

When asked by News 8 for comment, Carson’s office provided a statement:

“Unfortunately, today’s resolution H. Res. 771 is horribly one-sided. By failing to acknowledge the growing loss of Palestinian lives or that all Palestinians are not Hamas, this resolution creates further division and spurs harmful rhetoric. “We must defend our Jewish brothers and sisters from Antisemitism. Muslims must also be defended from Islamophobia, and not have their patriotism questioned because they believe in justice for Palestinians. “As a senior Member of the Intelligence Committee and through my work on the Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee — and having spent many years working in law enforcement — I am concerned that these kinds of one-sided resolutions have become and will continue to be recruitment tools for extremists.” U.S. Rep. André Carson

The statement also includes that Carson is co-leading House Resoluton 786, which urges the Biden administration to call for de-escalation of the Israel-Hamas war.

Caroline Ellert, Carson’s communications director, told News 8 that he previously signed a bipartisan resolution “condemning Hamas and calling for the immediate release of hostages.”

Carson has represented Indiana’s Seventh Congressional District in the U.S. House since 2008. His current term ends in 2025.