Carson: Trump audio another sign of recklessness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Congressman Andre Carson said new audio purportedly of former President Donald Trump showing a classified document further demonstrates Trump’s disregard for national security.

Audio emerged this week of a conversation between Trump and a writer in which federal prosecutors say Trump shows off a classified document. Carson, who is the ranking member of the House Counterintelligence Agency Subcommittee, said trivializing the nature of those documents is unfortunate.

“That kind of disregard and insensitivity to classified information absolutely puts our national security in jeopardy. I think it speaks to his lack of leadership,” he said.

Carson’s comments were part of a wide-ranging interview for All INdiana Politics. June also brought a ransomware attack against the Department of Energy and several academic institutions. No entities in Indiana were affected. Carson said the attack, traced to a Russian cyber gang, further demonstrates the need for investments in cybersecurity. He said supporting STEM education, including at Indiana colleges and universities, is the best way to do that.

As Pride Month winds down, congressional Democrats are again pushing the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the classes protected under the Civil Rights Act. The legislation passed the House in 2021, when Democrats controlled both chambers, but died in the Senate. Carson said the legislation would ensure LGBTQ+ people have equal access to housing, education, and employment.

“The bottom line for people who may have concerns, is that this is a civil rights issue. No one should be discriminated against for who they are,” he said. “Members of the LBGTQ+ community should be able to access the same housing and education opportunities as the rest of us.”

