Logansport mayor loses reelection to Republican

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Voters in more than two dozen central Indiana communities went to the polls Tuesday to select among candidates for mayor.

In Logansport, Republican Chris Martin has defeated incumbent Democrat Dave Kitchell in the mayor’s race.

In Shelbyville, Democrat Mayor Thomas DeBaun has defeated Republican Brad Ridgeway.

In Kokomo, Republican Tyler Moore has defeated Democrat Abbie Smith in the mayor’s race.

In Monticello, Democrat Cathy Gross has defeated Republican Matthew McKean in the mayor’s race.

In Marion County, voters chose mayors for Beech Grove and Lawrence.

Zionsville in Boone County had its first-ever contested election for the town’s top job.

Other Central Indiana cities with mayoral races were Alexandria, Anderson, Bedford, Connersville, Delphi, Gas City, Greenfield, Greensburg, Hartford City, Logansport, Marion, Martinsville, Mitchell, Muncie, Peru, Richmond, Shelbyville, Tipton, Westfield, West Lafayette and Winchester.

Here are results from county clerks’ offices.