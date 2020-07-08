Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized in June after a fall

In this image from video, presiding officer Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (Senate Television via AP)

(CNN) — Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized on June 21 after falling while walking near his home, a spokeswoman for the Supreme Court said Monday.

“The Chief Justice was treated at a local hospital on June 21 for an injury to his forehead sustained in a fall while walking for exercise near his home,” said Kathy Arberg, public information officer for the Supreme Court.

“The injury required sutures, and out of an abundance of caution, he stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the next morning. His doctors ruled out a seizure. They believe the fall was likely due to light-headedness caused by dehydration.”

The Washington Post was first to report that Roberts had gone to the hospital.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.