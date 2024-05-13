City-County Council begins MLS tax district discussions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City government officials on Monday said a measure approving tax district boundaries will allow Mayor Joe Hogsett’s bid for a Major League Soccer team to move forward.

City-County councilors on Monday night will introduce a measure that would approve a new set of boundaries for a special taxing district meant to finance development of an MLS soccer stadium. It’s the first time the council has taken any action on the matter since Mayor Joe Hogsett announced on April 25 the city will seek an MLS expansion team.

The Metropolitan Development Commission on Nov. 1 approved boundaries for a tax district to support Eleven Park. On May 1, the commission approved a new set of boundaries, this time described as supporting a project to consist of “a soccer-specific stadium that will be the permanent home of one or more professional soccer teams,” according to the commission’s planning documents. The second set of boundaries shifts east and notably does not include the Eleven Park site on Kentucky Ave. A council spokesperson said neither measure includes any financial commitments.

The measure councilors will introduce Monday night would give the council’s approval to the second set of boundaries. A spokesperson says, once that’s approved, it would have to go back to the Metropolitan Development Commission for further approval. At that point, the group of investors backing the city’s MLS bid would decide which set of tax district boundaries to take to the State Budget Committee for approval. Officials say the Hogsett administration will begin courting MLS teams in earnest once the State Budget Committee approves the district. The city would not be able to take any further steps, including financing, unless the league awards it an expansion franchise.

Officials say the city government’s involvement with Eleven Park is over regardless of which set of tax district boundaries regulators approve.

The council’s measure to approve the boundaries will have to go to a committee for further discussion. Officials say the earliest the council would vote on it is at its June 3 meeting.

City-County Council President Vop Osili, who is sponsoring the measure to approve the boundaries, was unavailable for comment ahead of Monday’s council meeting.

Council Minority Leader Brian Mowery did not return a request for comment.

Statements

The Keystone Group, which owns the Indy Eleven, released a statement ahead of Monday night’s meeting

“Indy Eleven and its development team are incredibly disappointed in President Osili’s unprecedented decision to deny the City-County Council’s Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee an opportunity to fairly judge the out-of-state brokerage proposal that continues to be shrouded in mystery. That same committee supported Eleven Park unanimously in December, and the Mayor’s Office itself has recently confirmed it is the appropriate venue for such a project. “Along with so many in the Indianapolis business community, we remain concerned that these continuing efforts to bend Council rules to the will of the executive branch threatens both the future of Eleven Park and the future of economic development in our state’s capital city. It would be our sincere hope that President Osili will commit to his constituents and colleagues that he will respect the Council as an independent branch of government, and not make additional changes clearly aimed at bypassing long-standing protocols for the legislative process.” The Keystone Group, which owns the Indy Eleven, ahead of a May 13, 2024, meeting of the Indianapolis City-County Council