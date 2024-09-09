City-County Council members call for new powers to fire ‘bad actors’ at IMPD

Rena Allen speaks to fellow Democrats after winning a caucus to represent District 15, which includes parts of the far east side. (Photo by Peter Blanchard/Mirror Indy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Democratic Party members of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council are calling on changes to police policies that prevent officers in trouble with the law from being fired for years.

In a news release, they wrote, “Currently, officers who are recommended for termination won’t be removed until the merit board hears their case, which in the current ordinance won’t happen until the court cases connected to these officers have concluded. This could take years.”

At least three officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have been arrested in 2024: Officer Kamal Bola, Sgt. Javed Richards and Officer Paul Humphrey. All three faces charges in relation to children and sex crimes. A fourth officer who was on probation as a newcomer to the force, Myron Howard, was accused of the Jan. 6 rape of a domestic violence suspect, and he was fired.

The release said, “The recent disturbing incidents involving officers sexually abusing children have underscored the pressing need for heightened accountability. These events further emphasize the importance of empowering the leadership of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with the authority to take immediate action to remove individuals who violate community trust and break the law.”

Rena Allen, one of the two City-County Council members seeking change within IMPD, said in the release, “We recognize that to restore trust in our public institutions, policy changes are necessary to remove bad actors from the force.”

The other City-County Council member seeking change, Carlos Perkins, said in the release, “Councilor Allen and I are taking responsibility to work with IMPD and the community to see a revision to this ordinance and will be proposing to the council later this Fall.”

The call for changes come as City-County Council members are navigating processes regarding sexual harassment within the city government.