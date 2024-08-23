City-County Council to hold vote on investigation of allegations against Hogsett’s former chief of staff

Mayor Joe Hogsett, at podium, speaks as former staffer Lauren Roberts, at left with sign, looks on. Hogsett apologized to Roberts and fellow staffer Caroline Ellert for the sexual harassment they say they suffered at the hands of Hogsett's former chief of staff, Thomas Cook. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The City-County Council’s Rules and Public Policy Committee will meet Friday to discuss two significant proposals aimed at addressing workplace conduct after Mayor Joe Hogsett’s former Chief of Staff Thomas Cook was accused of sexually harassing women with whom he worked, the City-County Council’s Democratic leadership said.

Proposal No. 287, 2024, seeks to authorize the City-County Council Committee to review current the city’s processes related to sexual harassment and associated training.

Proposal No. 288, 2024, will establish a committee to investigate allegations against the mayor’s office concerning Cook’s conduct.

In addition, the Committee will consider an amendment calling for the hiring of an independent law or human resources firm. This firm will be tasked with investigating the allegations and recommending necessary policy changes.

“Our priority is to restore trust in city leadership and to ensure that Indianapolis is a place where every employee feels secure, valued, and supported,” said Democratic Majority Leader Maggie Lewis. “We are committed to making the necessary changes to protect our employees now and in the future. This is a critical step in holding leadership accountable and creating a safer work environment for all.”

According to Lewis, key provisions of the amendment include:

Creation of an Investigative Committee : Comprising five members from the majority party and two from the minority party, tasked with overseeing the investigation.

: Comprising five members from the majority party and two from the minority party, tasked with overseeing the investigation. Engagement of Independent Firms : To thoroughly investigate the allegations and recommend policy changes to address gaps in the city’s human resources policies and practices.

: To thoroughly investigate the allegations and recommend policy changes to address gaps in the city’s human resources policies and practices. Authority to Subpoena : Granting the Committee authority to subpoena witnesses and documents as necessary.

: Granting the Committee authority to subpoena witnesses and documents as necessary. Victim Protection : Ensuring that no identifying information of victims is disclosed to the public, and implementing strict privacy protocols.

: Ensuring that no identifying information of victims is disclosed to the public, and implementing strict privacy protocols. Sexual Harassment Training: Modifying Revised Code Section 293-304 to include all City-County Council employees in an annual mandatory sexual harassment training, and add, where appropriate, a requirement that all workplace relationships be disclosed to human resources through a consensual relationship agreement.

The Investigative Committee will convene within 21 days of the proposal’s passage and will provide an interim report by Feb. 28, 2025, with ongoing updates to the City-County Council, according to information released by Lewis.