City-County Council unveils plan to address harassment allegations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis City-County Council announced the creation of a committee to investigate how the mayor’s office handled allegations of sexual harassment.

The city’s Rules Committee passed the motion creating the seven-person committee Friday night. It will include five Democrats and two Republicans.

Two former city staff members, Lauren Roberts and Caroline Ellert, said the city was slow to respond to their allegations of sexual harassment against former Chief of Staff Thomas Cook.

The committee will have the authority to subpoena witnesses and documents relating to the investigation. It can also engage independent firms that can recommend policy changes. The proposal also modifies city code requiring city-county employees to take annual sexual harassment training and, where appropriate, disclose workplace relationships.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, who recently signed an executive order mandating sexual harassment training for all employees, released the following statement Friday supporting the proposal:

“As the Mayor of Indianapolis, it is of critical importance to me that, in addition to ensuring there are appropriate sexual harassment and fraternization policies in place, every person who serves our community in the City-County enterprise understands they can report inappropriate behavior of any kind without fear of retribution, and that all investigations will be conducted in a confidential manner. I remain committed to working with the City-County Council and leaders of this Administration to make continued changes to our policies and practices that ensure a safe and equitable workplace for all.“ Joe Hogsett, Indianapolis mayor

The proposal moves to the full City-County Council for a vote on Sept. 9. Committee members will be named on Sept. 12. The panel will have until Feb. 28, 2025 to release an interim report.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE