City-County Council vows better protections amid sexual harassment scandal

City-County councilors said they will make several policy changes after allegations of sexual harassment against Mayor Joe Hogsett's former chief of staff. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Council Democrats on Friday said they will make changes following reports Mayor Joe Hogsett’s former chief of staff manipulated and sexually harassed multiple staffers over a period of years.

Council President Vop Osili said in a statement the council plans to create a human resources branch separate from the mayor’s office to specifically handle sexual harassment and other discrimination complaints. He said councilors will modify the city code to require annual sexual harassment prevention training for all city employees.

City code currently only requires it for councilors, department heads, directors, and supervisors. Additionally, Osili said councilors will create a commission to review the city’s current employee policies for any gaps.

“As the legislative branch of local government, we are committed to working together to determine the necessary changes to the city’s policies and systems to ensure a safe work environment for all employees, now and into the future. Our priority is to create a workplace where every employee feels secure, valued, and supported. We are focused on implementing improvements that will bring greater accountability for all leaders, whether elected, appointed, or hired.” Councilor Vop Osili, (D) City-County Council President

Friday’s announcement follows reports former Chief of Staff Thomas Cook sexually harassed at least three female employees in the mayor’s office over a roughly six-year period. Following the publication of the allegations by News 8 reporting partner Mirror Indy, two of the former staffers, Lauren Roberts and Caroline Ellert, sent an open letter to the council outlining several changes they want to see in city policy.

The council’s announcement largely follows Roberts and Ellert’s demands, including hiring outside investigators and providing a separate reporting pipeline.

“Regardless of formal reforms, though, we all have a responsibility to disrupt the culture of silence and victim-blaming that gives rise to sexual harassment in the ﬁrst place and allows it to continue even after a survivor bravely speaks up like Lauren did in 2017,” they wrote.

A council spokesperson said the council’s reforms still will have to go through the standard council legislative process. No formal council proposal has yet been drafted.