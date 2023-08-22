City of Bloomington to pay for its employees to go out of state for abortion care

An ultrasound machine sits next to an exam table in an examination room at Whole Woman's Health of South Bend on June 19, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington city government says it will continue to provide abortion coverage for its employees and their families despite Indiana’s near-total abortion ban taking immediate effect.

The Indiana Supreme Court announced Monday it had denied a rehearing of its June 30 decision on Indiana’s new abortion restrictions, with a 4-1 vote. This means a state appeals court can now verify the decision, allowing the new law to take effect almost immediately.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton expressed his disappointment in the state’s highest court Tuesday saying in a statement, “The Indiana Supreme Court failed all Hoosiers by allowing the near-total abortion ban, SB1, to go into effect immediately. This terrible law unconscionably revokes basic human rights, denying women and all people capable of pregnancy the fundamental dignity and bodily autonomy that I believe is protected under the State constitution.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling in July recognized for the first time a right under the Indiana Constitution for a woman to terminate a pregnancy to save her life or protect her health.

Hamilton says while we are bound by law, he will do everything in his power to protect and help residents access the healthcare they are entitled to and deserve.

“The City of Bloomington also supports our own employees by continuing to provide abortion coverage through our employee health plan and by providing funds for employees and their families to travel outside the state to access needed reproductive healthcare,” he said in a statement.

