Committee advances proposal to create unaltered dog registry

Supporters of an ordinance creating a unaltered dog registry on July 15, 2024, watch an Indianapolis City-County Council committee meeting. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan and Economic Development Committee on Monday night recommended passage of an ordinance creating a database for owners of dogs that aren’t spayed or neutered.

If passed, anyone who owns an unaltered dog older than 6 months will need to register the animal. Owners also will have to provide the dogs’ medical records and alert authorities when a litter is born.

Abby Brands, director of the Indianapolis Department of Business and Neighborhood Services, said first-time violators will be given a warning.

“We come back for that follow-up visit, if they still haven’t registered, then we issue the $50 penalty. We come back for the next follow-up visit and they still haven’t registered, then we issue that $150 fine.”

Proponents say the ordinance will cut back on illegal breeding.

Michael Stockton, an animal control officer for Indianapolis, estimates up to 70,000 stray dogs roam the streets of Marion County.

Stockton said, “Several months ago, an ACO (animal control officer) responded to a call for an animal-related disturbance. It turns out that a female dog that had recently given birth, was illegally tethered outside overnight, and was attacked by two stray dogs.”

Some disagreed with a section of the ordinance that says unfixed dogs older than 6 months must be registered. Monica LaPolt said it’s better for the dogs well-being if it’s fixed at 2 years of age.

The ordinance could get a final vote before city the City-County Council on the night of Aug. 12.