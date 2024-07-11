Congressman Banks advocates for voter citizenship verification

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Only American citizens should be able to vote in the U.S., says Indiana Congressman Jim Banks. He says a bill called the Save Act passed through the House.

“I want to suppress non-citizens and illegal immigrants from showing up to vote on election day,” Banks told WIBC’s Tony Katz. “They shouldn’t be allowed to vote.”

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill that requires people to prove they are citizens when they register to vote in federal elections.

“Almost every single Democrat voted against it,” Banks said. “They want illegals to be able to vote in America. That’s what they want. That’s why they’ve flooded this country with ten million illegals.”

The SAVE Act, proposed by GOP Representative Chip Roy from Texas in May, aims to mandate that most individuals need a passport to register for voting.

During Wednesday’s debate on the floor, Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York hinted at the wider impacts of the SAVE Act. He pointed to the upcoming November election and suggested that Republicans might use the bill as a pretext, possibly preparing an excuse for what could occur if President Joe Biden seeks a second term.

“This gets to the basics of registering and requiring documentation that proves you are an American citizen to be able to vote.”

The legislation also requires states to check if their voter lists include noncitizens. The bill passed with 221 votes in favor and 198 against.