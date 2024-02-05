Congresswoman Victoria Spartz will file for reelection

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz announced Monday she plans on filing for reelection.

Spartz, a Republican who represents Indiana’s 5th Congressional District, previously said she would not run for reelection. She says she changed her mind in part due to failed leadership in Washington D.C.

“Deciding where your duty lies – family, work, or country, is never an easy task. Earlier last year, I decided to take some time off from running for public office to recharge and spend more time in Indiana with my family. However, looking where we are today, and urged by many of my constituents, I do not believe I would be able to deliver this Congress, with the current failed leadership in Washington, D.C., on the important issues for our nation that I have worked very hard on. As someone who grew up under tyranny, I understand the significance of these challenging times for our Republic, and if my fellow Hoosiers and God decide, I will be honored to continue fighting for them. We must carry on the sacrifice of countless Americans for our liberties and keep the American dream alive for our children.” Victoria Spartz said in a news release

Spartz, a native of Ukraine who now lives in Noblesville, has represented Indiana’s 5th Congressional District since 2021.

Friday at noon is the deadline to file to be included on May’s primary ballot.