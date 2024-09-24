Council increases salaries for Indianapolis mayor, county leaders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday passed a proposal to increase the pay of some high-ranking city employees including the mayor.

The list also includes these county offices: assessor, auditor, clerk, coroner, recorder, surveyor and treasurer.

The raises would take effect Jan. 1 for all of the elected leaders except the mayor. The mayor’s salary would only increase on Jan. 1, 2028, the start of the next term for the city’s top leader.

Republican City-County Council Minority Leader Brian Mowery put forward an amendment to postpone all of the pay increases until the next term for each officeholder. The Republican’s amendment ultimately failed.

Mowery told the council he agreed with the pay raises but not the timing. “This is an issue I absolutely think we should be taking care of, and it’s unfortunate that we’ve taken so long to take care of it. But, I am glad to see we are making progress toward this issue.”

In the past, Mayor Joe Hogsett told News 8 he would veto any salary increase for himself.

When I first ran for the Office of the Mayor in 2015, I was well aware of the salary of the position. My consistent position remains that I will never accept a pay raise as Mayor. Contrary to recent reporting, I have always been, and remain, assiduously against any pay raise for myself. I want to make it abundantly clear: if a proposal for salary increases for other elected officials reaches my desk with a pay raise for the Office of the Mayor included in that proposal, I will veto it. Mayor Joe Hogsett (D)

