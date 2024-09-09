Council may create panel to investigate sexual harassment claims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis City-County Council will consider a proposal to create a special investigative committee to look into allegations of sexual harassment against the mayor’s former top aide.

The council will consider Proposal 287 during its Monday night meeting and it will allow the council to appoint members to an Investigative Committee to “thoroughly examine and investigate allegations against members of the Hogsett administration.”

The proposal came after three women accused former top aide Thomas Cook of sexual misconduct over the last seven or more years.

News 8 spoke to two of the victims in an on-camera interview in August.

The proposal earned a unanimous Do Pass recommendation from the Rules and Public Policy Committee.

That proposal says it would create “an Investigative Committee that contracts with an independent law and/or human resources firm(s) to thoroughly examine and investigate allegations against members of the Hogsett administration and recommend policy changes and further action to address gaps in human resources policy and code; and recommends further immediate action regarding sexual harassment training and workplace relationships.”

So far, at least one council members has called for the Democrat mayor to step down in the wake of these allegations.

City-County Council Member Jesse Brown, a Democrat, called for the mayor to resign in August.

This proposal is set to be discussed and could be voted Monday night.

If it passes, the Committee on Committees on Tuesday evening could appoint members to the special investigative committee.

