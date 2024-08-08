Councilor demands Mayor Hogsett resign

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of Mayor Joe Hogsett’s own party on Thursday says Hogsett was complicit in accusations that his former chief of staff sexually harassed at least three female employees.

City-County Councilor Jesse Brown, a Democrat, said in a statement Hogsett has not responded to the council’s demand for information about what he knew about allegations against Thomas Cook. Cook was Hogsett’s chief of staff from 2014 until Dec. 2020, and later served a key role in Hogsett’s successful bid for a third term in 2023.

Three former staffers told News 8’s reporting partner Mirror Indy that Cook plied them with drinks in bars and repeatedly manipulated them into romantic relationships with him despite his being married with a child. The former staffers said they repeatedly reported Cook’s behavior to Hogsett, who did nothing about the allegations.

“It’s one thing for the Mayor’s chief of staff to use his power and position to sexually exploit his direct reports; it’s another for the Mayor to allow it to happen again, and again, and again.

Cook has lost his position—good. Hogsett should, too.

[…]

If we can’t prevent or stop top-level City officials from abusing and exploiting staffers, what hope do we have of solving the many challenges facing our City and its residents?

There’s just too much at stake.

A better world is possible, but it starts with transparency and accountability.

Hogsett must resign from his position as Mayor of Indianapolis. “

Council Republicans have called for an investigation into Hogsett’s handling of the women’s allegations. Council Minority Leader Brian Mowery told News 8 an investigative committee would have the power to subpoena the mayor, among others, to question him about exactly what he knew.

“I don’t think right out of the gate, we need to say resignation is the answer, but I don’t believe it’s off the table by any means, pending a thorough investigation,” Mowery said.

Mowery said the accusations against Cook show the city needs stronger protections for employees. He said he’d like to see if there’s a way to set up an independent entity to which employees of the mayor’s office could report sexual harrassment.

Hogsett’s office has not yet responded to multiple requests for comment from News 8. Hogsett addressed the allegations against Cook in a statement when they were first reported last month.

“First and foremost, I am grateful to the women who courageously brought this unacceptable behavior to our attention and bravely shared their stories publicly. I condemn the conduct that was reported. As set forth in the official statement from the City of Indianapolis Office of Corporation Counsel, each complaint, at the time it was reported, was taken seriously, investigated, and resulted in sanctions.

This Administration has made continued efforts to improve the sexual harassment training and protocols available to support City employees. Sexual harassment training was made a mandatory requirement for supervisors, and that requirement was cemented in City code in 2019. Sexual harassment reporting protocols were updated as recently as 2023. This Administration remains committed to protecting the safety and wellbeing of every employee, and we will always seek ways to improve our policies and best practices.”