Councilors propose impounding cars involved in street takeovers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders on Monday said going after vehicles used in street takeovers will go a long way toward fixing the problem.

The City-County Council on Monday night will introduce a measure that would prohibit taking any part in an illegal street racing event, including reckless driving exhibitions or motorcycle stunts. WISHTV.com first reported on the proposal on Friday.

Participants, including organizers and promoters, would face a $250 fine while spectators would be fined $100. In addition, any vehicle seized in connection with such an event would be impounded for at least 30 days.

Councilor Leroy Robinson, who chairs the council’s public safety and criminal justice committee, said Monday that the proposed ordinance’s impoundment provisions are its most important feature. “We believe if we take their cars from them and impede their way of life, getting to work, going to school, driving their families around, that will help them change their minds.”

The measure comes a little more than a week after people held illegal street takeovers and spinning events all across the city. Participants attacked officers when they arrived to break up the events.

On Monday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced officers had arrested at least seven people, towed at least four vehicles, and seized two firearms in connection with those street takeovers.

Robinson says the attacks on law enforcement at street takeovers a week ago illustrate the need for city officials to step in. He said at least 10 councilors representing both parties have reported

“The video last week kind of sped things up and said we’ve got to do something now,” he said.

Robinson says he plans to bring the proposal up for a public hearing before his committee at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The council meetings can be watched live online.

If the proposal passes, the measure would go before the council at its Oct. 7 meeting.

