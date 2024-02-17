Crouch, Trump win Sixth District straw poll

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch bested four other candidates for governor Saturday morning in an informal straw poll in east-central Indiana.

The Henry County Republican Club held the poll in Knightstown. Organizers told News 8 it was the first such straw poll since the filing deadline a week ago. They said attendance was down due to the weather, but based on sign-in sheets, they had precinct committee members in attendance from all 11 counties in Indiana’s Sixth Congressional District.

Crouch got 19 votes in the gubernatorial straw poll, the most of any candidate. Former Attorney General Curtis Hill came in second with 16 votes, while Sen. Mike Braun’s eight votes netted him third place. Eric Doden and Jamie Reitenour took home three votes and one vote, respectively. Organizers said Brad Chambers was unable to attend, which made him ineligible to receive any votes.

In the presidential straw poll, Donald Trump received 35 votes to Nikki Haley’s 12. Trump and Haley are the only presidential candidates slated to appear on the Republican primary ballot.