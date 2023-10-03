Deadline approaches to register to vote in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 7, 2023, elections is Oct. 10.

“Indiana residents can register to vote by visiting their local county clerk’s office or online at

IndianaVoters.com,” said a news release issued Tuesday from the Indiana secretary of state, who oversees elections.

To register, people must be U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old on or before Nov. 7. Voters also must have lived in their precinct for at least 30 days before Nov. 7. People imprisoned cannot vote. To register, people must have a valid Indiana driver’s license or state identification card.

For anyone who is already registered, the website can confirm that.

Early voting, which is handled through county clerk’s offices, will begin the next day. Indiana does not have online voting. The website offers help to vote by mail or a traveling board.

Registered voters can find their polling place on the website.