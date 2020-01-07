Democrat Eddie Melton withdraws from Indiana governor’s race

(AP/WISH) — A Democratic state senator who entered the Indiana governor’s race in October with the state’s Republican schools chief by his side on Tuesday announced his withdrawal from the race.

First-term state Sen. Eddie Melton, who represents District 3 and ran unopposed in 2016, announced his gubernatorial campaign alongside Republican state schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick in his northwestern Indiana hometown of Gary. Melton was the third Democrat to enter the race for the party’s nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb in the 2020 election.

Dr. Woody Myers, former Indiana State Health Commissioner, and Josh Owens, CEO of Indianapolis-based SupplyKick, are the two remaining Democrats in the gubernatorial race.

Melton, 38, was appointed to the state Board of Education in 2015 by then-Gov. Mike Pence and was elected to the state Senate the following year.

In a statement Tuesday, Melton said he would be focusing on the 2020 legislative session.

Full statement from Melton: