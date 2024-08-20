Search
Democratic Indiana state senator blasts handling of sexual harassment accusations

by: Gregg Montgomery
(WISH) — A Democratic state senator on Monday afternoon blasted her party’s handling of sexual harassment and assault allegations against a former top aide to Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Sen. Andrea Hunley, who represents parts of Marion County, released her statement on social media.

Hunley says the accusations by two former staff members against Thomas Cook, a former Hogsett chief of staff, are a sign of the city’s systemic failures.

She also targets what she calls a lack of action by the Indiana Democratic Party.

