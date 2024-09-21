Democrats propose new fines, vehicle impounds for street racing, spinning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nine Democratic Party members of the Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council have introduced a proposal that would impound vehicles and fine people involved in racing and spinning on the streets.

Organizers, promoters, drivers and other participants caught in such activities could be fined up to $250 under the proposal.

Spectators, if found guilty, could be fined up to $100.

The proposal also sets up a process for appeals on impounded vehicles.

The proposal also says, “Any motor vehicle used in an illegal street racing, motorcycle stunting or reckless driving exhibition as defined in this section may be removed and impounded by police to the extent authorized by applicable state law, or pursuant to a warrant issued by a court of competent jurisdiction. An impounded vehicle may be held in impound for not less than thirty (30) days or final adjudication of the case, to the maximum extent allowed under state law. The purpose of such impoundment and holding period is because such vehicles pose a potential hazard to public safety by virtue of their use in an illegal street racing and/or reckless driving exhibition; therefore, their impoundment is necessary to abate the nuisance declared herein.”

It was not immediately clear whether Indianapolis does not already have such laws or whether the proposal would strengthen them.

News 8 contacted council members Friday afternoon, and they declined to talk about the proposal until Monday. The Democratic council members listed on the measure are John Barth, Dan Boots, Crista Carlino, Brienne Delaney, Jared Evans, Keith L. Graves, Andy Nielsen, Vop Osili and Leroy Robinson.

The City-County Council will next meet at 7 p.m. Monday in its chambers in the City-County Building. The council meetings can be watched live online.

Proposal 24-314 came as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indiana State Police have flatly noted they’re going after street takeovers and vehicle spinning in the city. An increased presence was expected on city streets during the weekend.

A social media post from IMPD on Friday said, “Reckless driving, street takeovers, and spinning put lives at serious risk, including drivers, passengers, and innocent bystanders. These stunts are not only hazardous but are illegal.”

Another post said, “Blocking traffic and endangering others may lead to serious legal consequences, including arrests, hefty fines and vehicle impoundment. As we approach the weekend, IMPD and @ISPIndianapolis will be increasing patrols to ensure the safety of our roads and neighborhoods.”

IMPD also encouraged people to call 911 to report illegal behavior on the roads.

Nine people were arrested after car spinning and street takeovers last weekend.

Previous coverage