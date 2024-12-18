37°
Indianapolis

Destiny Wells seeks election to chair of the Indiana Democratic Party

Destiny Wells, Democratic Party Chair Candidate
by: Autumn Carter
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Destiny Wells is running to be the new Indiana Democratic Party Chair.

Wells is seeking to replace Mike Schmuhl, who is the current party chairman, who recently announced that he will not be seeking reelection as the Indiana Democratic Party Chair.

“After spending the last four years in the trenches as both a statewide candidate for the Indiana Democratic Party and a Deputy Chair on the State Central Committee, it is undeniable that our party needs to be reimagined before it can deliver consistent, winning results to the public,” Wells said.

Wells plans to expand on Schmuhl’s reform implementation.

“Under Chairman Schmuhl’s leadership, the state central committee voted to adopt a code of conduct and establish an ethics committee to deal with recent allegations we’ve seen, like sexual harassment and assault,” Wells said.

That committee will include an ethics chair appointed by the next state party chair. Wells said this will be central to her platform.

“We must confront our problems head-on,” Wells said.

Wells is looking forward to helping build the Democratic Party moving forward if elected.

“This process will present leadership opportunities across the Hoosier state, from the election of county central committees to congressional districts and the state central committee. I hope those of you who share the vision of building a stronger, more effective Indiana Democratic Party join me to blaze a successful path forward,” Well said.

Wells previously ran for Indiana Secretary of State in 2022 and Indiana Attorney General in 2024.

The Democratic Party reorganization will take place in March 2025.

