Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old honored

by: Christopher Claffey
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indianapolis OB-GYN who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, has been awarded the Torchbearer award from the Our Choice Coalition.

She received the honor Monday night from the Illinois lieutenant governor during an event in downtown Indianapolis.

Bernard also participated in a moderated discussion about her life and her work to defend patients and fellow doctors.

