Early voting begins for May 3 primary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Voters across Central Indiana will start casting their ballots during early voting for primary elections on May 3.

The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office said more than 4.7 million Hoosiers are registered to vote.

There will be nine sites open to cast an early ballot in Marion County beginning Tuesday.

The Marion County Clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 22.

The office will open on the two weekends before May 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eight satellite sites will open on April 23.

Senator Todd Young is up for re-election. There is one Republican and three Democrats running to take his spot.

There are 30 Republicans and 24 Democrats running for U.S representative.

There are few elections that are contested in Marion County.

Democratic voters will choose from two candidates in the races for the county recorder, the Center Township trustee and the Pike Township trustee, three candidates in the races for the Center Township constable and the Pike Township constable.

Republican Party voters will choose from two candidates in the races for Perry Township trustee and the Decatur Township small claims court judge.

Voters will need a government-issued photo ID and it must be issued by the State of Indiana or the U.S. government.

The name on your ID must conform to the name on your voter registration card.

If you are unable or unwilling to meet these requirements, you may cast a provisional ballot.

The deadline to register for early voting by absentee is April 21.

Early voting is open through May 2.