Embattled Atlanta town official put on paid leave

ATLANTA, Ind. (WISH) — The Atlanta Town Council in a special Monday night meeting voted to place Building Commissioner Andy Emmert on paid administrative leave.

Indiana State Police investigators raided Emmert’s home Thursday, and hauled off cars. The police also took documents from town hall. Emmert has not been charged with a crime, and Indiana State Police will not elaborate on why he’s being investigated.

Emmert also serves as the town’s streets and utilities director.

To fill Emmert’s void, town officials also voted Monday to allow the nearby town of Arcadia to help perform Emmert’s duties, which include running the community’s water and sewer plants.

Jeff Russell is among residents who are angry Emmert is being paid not to work. “You don’t need to be getting paid. I’m sorry, but that’s the way I feel.”