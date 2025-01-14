New federal regulations could make your HVAC system more expensive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With a new year, comes new regulations that could affect the price for heating and air conditioning systems.

As of Jan. 1, EPA guidelines require all new HVAC systems to use certain refrigerants. If you’re in the market for a new HVAC system in 2025, be prepared to pay more.

“We’re looking at about 30%, 40%, 50% more than we were paying six months ago,” said Chris Rich, a district service coordinator with Dealer Supply in Atlanta told WSB-TV.

According to the EPA, the goal is lowering the potential impact on global warming

“HVAC systems manufactured in 2025 and beyond will no longer use R-410A, the most common refrigerant in current residential air conditioning units and heat pumps. This is part of a global effort to reduce the environmental impact of refrigerants that contribute to global warming and ozone depletion,” Tom Moore at HVAC.com wrote.

Manufacturers will start using alternative refrigerants, which are more environmentally friendly, Moore said.

Most systems have a lifespan of around 15 years. Around that time, Rich said, the system starts needing lots of little repairs, “You’ve gotta be very careful on how much money you spend on the repairs because if you start getting into expensive repairs at that point, you may want to consider putting that money into a new system.”

Rich told WSB that if you want to save some money make maintenance a priority.

“The majority of the repairs and breakdowns that I see are due to a lack of maintenance,” Rich said.