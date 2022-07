Politics

Evansville mayor says he will not seek another term in office

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Mayor of Evansville, Lloyd Winnecke, says he will not run for mayor in 2023. He has served three terms as the mayor of Evansville, Indiana’s third largest city.

Winnecke decided to run for mayor 11 years ago. According to a Facebook post, his role as mayor has been the most fulfilling 11 years of his professional career.

As his role comes to a close, Winnecke thanked the city of Evansville for the opportunity to serve. He said it has been an honor.