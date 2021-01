FBI seeking help identifying rioters at U.S. Capitol Building

US Capitol police officers try to stop supporters of US President Donald Trump to enter the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Saul LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — After a day of violent protests and riots, the FBI is seeking help identifying individuals who were involved.

The FBI has created a form for tips to be submitted online.

Tips can include up to four pieces of uploaded media, including pictures and videos.

Tips can also be called in at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324).