Politics

Federal appeals court weighs groping suit against Indiana over ex-top lawyer

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer for women who say they were drunkenly groped by Indiana’s former attorney general has argued that a federal appeals court should allow their lawsuit over his actions to go forward.

A lower court judge blocked the three women from suing the state for sexual harassment, ruling they worked for the state’s legislative branch and that then-Attorney General Curtis Hill had no employment authority over them.

The women’s lawyer told the appeals court in Chicago on Thursday that the judge’s ruling would create a “loophole” allowing the state to avoid responsibility.

The Indiana Supreme Court ordered a 30-day suspension of Hill’s law license for his actions.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Grant expands access for women entrepreneurs

Multicultural News /

Indy’s first selfie museum experience to open at Castleton Square

Local /

Center Grove HS football player apologizes in letter for blackface

I-Team 8 /

Joey Chestnut to compete in St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Competition

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.