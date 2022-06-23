Politics

Feds search home of former DOJ official who pushed Trump’s false election fraud claims

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 21: Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks next to Deputy U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen at a news conference, where they announced that Purdue Pharma LP has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges over the handling of its addictive prescription opioid OxyContin at the Justice Department on October 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Yuri Gripas-Pool/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Federal investigators conducted a search Wednesday of the home of Jeffrey Clark, the former Justice Department lawyer who former President Donald Trump sought to install as attorney general in the days before the January 6 Capitol riot as top officials refused to go along with his false vote fraud claims, people briefed on the matter told CNN.

Clark was at the center of an effort by Trump to get the Justice Department to falsely claim there was enough voter fraud in Georgia and other states that he lost, in a last-minute bid to help sow doubt about Joe Biden’s victory and pave the way for him to remain in power.

A spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office in Washington confirmed that “there was law enforcement activity in the vicinity” of Clark’s home but declined to comment on any particular person or activity.

Attorneys for Clark didn’t respond to requests for comment.

This story is breaking and will be updated.