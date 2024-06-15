Fishers prepares to open new City Hall

The new Fishers City Hall is shown in a video posted June 12, 2024, on the city government's Facebook page. (Photo from Provided Video)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The new Fishers City Hall will open Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Stephanie Perry, assistant director of community and public relations for the city government, tells News 8 that, after the ceremony, people can tour the building’s Art Center and the Fishers City Hall lobby. The event will be at 11 a.m. Monday at 1 Municipal Drive in downtown Fishers.

The Hamilton County Reporter in August 2022 reported that the City Hall was closed for the construction. The new facility had an estimated budget of $22.8 million, News 8 reported in April 2022.

The Fishers Art Center, a partnership of the city government and the Indy Art Center, has 1,200 square feet for art exhibitions, two art studios, a clay studio, and a flexible theater for performances, meetings, art classes, and events.

The Art Center will be open weekdays during the summer, and during evening and weekend classes. Eventually, it will be open daily.

Parking will be available in surface lots and garages around the Municipal Complex.

City councilors, Republican Mayor Scott Fadness, and Mark Williams, president of the Indy Art Center, will be on hand for the ribbon-cutting.