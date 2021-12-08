Politics

Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows sues House Jan. 6 committee

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to the media about US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, October 2, 2020. - Meadows addressed the positive Covid-19 tests of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. "They remain in good spirits. The president does have mild symptoms and as we look to try to make sure that not only his health and safety and welfare is good, we continue to look at that for all of the american people," Meadows said. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Former Trump White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows is suing the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Meadows is asking a federal court to block enforcement of both the subpoena the committee issued him as well as the subpoena it issued to Verizon for his phone records, according to the complaint filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit comes after the committee signaled it would pursue a criminal contempt referral against Meadows because of his refusal to sit for a deposition in the investigation into the Capitol riot.

Prior to Meadows’ decision to halt cooperation with the committee, he had turned over approximately 6,000 pages worth of documents. That includes information from both his personal email account and personal cell phone that are relevant to the committee’s investigation.

In one Nov. 6, 2020, text exchange with a member of Congress, Meadows reportedly said “I love it” in a discussion about the possibility of appointing alternate electors in certain states, and the member acknowledged the plan would be “highly controversial.”

The committee also has in its possession a text exchange between Meadows and an organizer of the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the riot from early January 2021, and text messages about the need for Trump to issue some kind of a public statement to stop the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.

Meadows has not indicated he will claim 5th Amendment protections, but multiple witnesses subpoenaed by the committee, including Trump ally Roger Stone and former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, have said they intend to do so.

This is breaking news and will be updated. Below is previous coverage from Annie Grayer and Zachary Cohen, CNN.

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot informed Mark Meadows that they have “no choice” but to advance criminal contempt proceedings against him given that former President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff has decided to no longer cooperate with the panel, according to a new letter.

“The Select Committee is left with no choice but to advance contempt proceedings and recommend that the body in which Mr. Meadows once served refer him for criminal prosecution,” committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat wrote in a letter dated Dec. 7.

The letter, which the committee publicly released Wednesday, also reveals new details about the previous correspondence between the two parties, and shares for the first time in greater detail what information Meadows had voluntarily turned over to the committee.

Meadows informed the committee he will no longer cooperate through a letter from his attorney Tuesday.

“We agreed to provide thousands of pages of responsive documents and Mr. Meadows was willing to appear voluntarily, not under compulsion of the Select Committee’s subpoena to him, for a deposition to answer questions about non-privileged matters. Now actions by the Select Committee have made such an appearance untenable,” the letter from George J. Terwilliger II stated.

“In short, we now have every indication from the information supplied to us last Friday — upon which Mr. Meadows could expect to be questioned — that the Select Committee has no intention of respecting boundaries concerning Executive Privilege,” Terwilliger added.

CNN first reported last week that Meadows had begun cooperating with the committee, handing over thousands of documents and agreeing to appear for an interview this week.

Meadows’ about-face is due in part to learning over the weekend that the committee had “issued wide ranging subpoenas for information from a third party communications provider,” the letter notes.

“As a result of careful and deliberate consideration of these factors, we now must decline the opportunity to appear voluntarily for a deposition,” Terwilliger writes.

Terwilliger writes that Meadows would answer written questions “so that there might be both an orderly process and a clear record of questions and related assertions of privilege where appropriate.”