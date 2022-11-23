Politics

Former VP Mike Pence on Trump: ‘Obviously, the administration did not end well’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Vice President Mike Pence addressed his split with former President Donald Trump in his book “So Help Me God.”

On Tuesday night, he publicly discussed the controversy surrounding the January 6, 2021, riots with participants in his first Indianapolis stop on his book tour.

Pence, who also is a former Indiana governor, remained complimentary of the duo’s record in the White House during a one-on-one interview.

“In writing ‘So Help Me God’ I thought it was important that we tell the whole story,” Pence told News 8. “I mean I couldn’t be more proud of the work of the Trump-Pence administration. In less than four years, we rebuilt our military, we revived our economy, created 7 million jobs, we secured our border, became energy-independent, and saw hundreds of conservatives appointed to our courts, including three Supreme Court justices, and to have been a part of that was a great honor for me. Obviously, the administration did not end well. January 6 was a tragic day.”

During the discussion and Q&A at the book event, Pence was more critical of the idea that he would turn over the results of the election.

“The theory that emerged shortly into December that somehow in my role as vice president that I would have the ability to change the outcome of the election was something that I dismissed early on,” Pence said. “There is probably no idea more un-American that one person could choose the American president. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone.”

Asked about possible factions in the Republican Party affecting outcomes for Republicans in the 2022 election, Pence said the party needs to focus on the future and implementing policies that work for the American people.

“When I look at the results of the midterm elections the common denominator that I see is that candidates that were focused on the future. Candidates that were focused on dealing with the issues that the American people are struggling with, which are the high cost of living, the high cost of gasoline and energy, the crisis at our border, and the crime in our cities. Those candidates that were focused on the future did quite well in this election.”

Pence has not announced a campaign for president but is expected to do so after hinting at it in recent public appearances.