Funeral set for Emma Thomson, Rep. Walorski’s communications director

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. for Rep. Jackie Walorski’s communications director, according to the obituary.

Emma Thomson, 28, from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, died Wednesday in an SUV-car crash near Wakarusa, Indiana. Thomson was in the SUV with Walorski in the crash that killed a total of four people.

According to the obituary, the funeral service will be held at Westmont Presbyterian Church in her hometown where she grew up.

Thomson was a 2021 graduate of Bishop McCort High School and a 2015 graduate of George Washington University, with a bachelor’s degree in political communications, the obituary says.

Thomson interned for two semesters for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania while in college, did social media work for the engineering college, and had her own show on the college’s radio station, according to the obituary.

According to the obituary, after graduation, Thomson had her first political experience in Washington, D.C., working for the 2016 presidential campaign for Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

Thomson began her congressional career as the communications director for Rep. Michael Burgess, who represents the 26th Congressional District in Texas. Next, she was the communications director and campaign manager for Rep. John Joyce in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District. Thomson then served as the communications director for Walorski, according to the obituary.

A memorial service will be held in her honor at Capitol Hill Baptist Church at a later date.