GOP delegates buck Braun pick, nominate Beckwith for lieutenant governor

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican party delegates on Saturday booted out Sen. Mike Braun’s choice pick for lieutenant governor and nominated Pastor Micah Beckwith for the position.

Beckwith won 898-828 over first-term Indiana State Rep. Julie McGuire during Saturday’s Republican Party convention.

Beckwith faced many challenges this past year working to convince delegates to support him over McGuire, who had been nominated by Republican candidate for governor Mike Braun.

McGuire and Beckwith were the only two candidates for lieutenant governor.

Democratic primary winner Jennifer McCormick has not yet announced her preferred running mate, and no Democrat to date has publicly announced interest in the office.

The state Democratic Party convention was set for July 13.

