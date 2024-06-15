GOP delegates buck Braun pick, nominate Beckwith for lieutenant governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican party delegates on Saturday booted out Sen. Mike Braun’s choice pick for lieutenant governor and nominated Pastor Micah Beckwith for the position.
Beckwith won 898-828 over first-term Indiana State Rep. Julie McGuire during Saturday’s Republican Party convention.
Beckwith faced many challenges this past year working to convince delegates to support him over McGuire, who had been nominated by Republican candidate for governor Mike Braun.
McGuire and Beckwith were the only two candidates for lieutenant governor.
Democratic primary winner Jennifer McCormick has not yet announced her preferred running mate, and no Democrat to date has publicly announced interest in the office.
The state Democratic Party convention was set for July 13.
The Indiana Democratic Party released the following statement on Micah Beckwith’s nomination as lieutenant governor:
“The 2024 Indiana Republican Party’s State Convention was held on Saturday, June 15. During the convention, Noblesville-based self-described “Christian Nationalist” pastor Micah Beckwith was selected as the Republican Party’s nominee for Lieutenant Governor.
‘Today, Indiana Republicans showed their stark divisions, not only within their party, but with their visions for the future of our state,” said Indiana Democratic Party Chairman Mike Schmuhl. “Gubernatorial candidates selected by the people should be allowed to select their potential governing partners, and Micah Beckwith’s win shows how out-of-the-mainstream extremism has hijacked the current Indiana GOP.”
“From banning books to restricting healthcare freedom, Beckwith has spent his career doing the work of the most far-right conservative groups in the country. The day after the January 6 attack on the capital, Beckwith claimed the day’s events were divinely inspired. He voted to ban hundreds of books at the Hamilton East Library as a member of the board, a policy that was rescinded after pushback from parents and educators.
“Beckwith will bring the worst of the culture wars to the lieutenant governor’s office, which is usually tasked with increasing tourism and supporting agriculture. He is dangerous for business, dangerous for women, dangerous for families, and dangerous for Indiana’s future.”
“Despite the unbelievable endorsement from Donald Trump, Mike Braun was unable to make his hand-selected choice for lieutenant governor the nominee. As his campaign struggles to come out of the gate, Jennifer McCormick is building momentum across Indiana to represent all Hoosier voices.‘
Beckwith’s nomination as LG does not come as a surprise given how in-line his extreme views are with current Republican leadership. If elected, his administration will be marred with his attempts to fight against what he calls “woke indoctrination,” according to his website.
To be clear, Beckwith is talking about abortion, diversity/inclusion initiatives, womens’ rights, and social safety net protections, all of which will no longer have a home in Indiana if he is elected. In a state that has been a witness to an ongoing exodus of its population and college graduates, this means that Indiana will be doomed to become even more entrenched in far-right, extreme politics if the Braun-Beckwith ticket is elected.”