Politics

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19; he’s fully vaccinated

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, speaks on southern border security and illegal immigration during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 30, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(CNN) — GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham has tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated and has experienced “flu-like symptoms,” he announced Monday.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning.” Tweet from Lindsey Gram

He wrote in a follow-up tweet: “I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse.”