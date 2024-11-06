Braun vows bipartisan efforts on health care costs, agency reviews

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov-elect Mike Braun on Wednesday said he will welcome good policy ideas no matter where they came from.

Fresh off a 14-percentage point win in the Indiana governor election Tuesday night, the Republican said his first priority once he takes office will be a top-to-bottom review of the functions of every state agency. He said he plans to look for ways to improve how state agencies deliver their services using the same resources they already have, though he added he’s willing to increase funding in some areas if needed.

Braun said he’s open to working with Democrats if they bring good ideas to the table, particularly in the area of health care costs.He cited his work with progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on that issue. Braun called Indiana’s health metrics, including infant and maternal mortality, “shameful” and said bringing down health care costs would go a long way toward fixing those problems.

“If it’s a good idea, I don’t care where it comes from,” he said. “I’m going to try to incorporate that into something that’s unique, to where we tackle those issues we talked about and do it in a way where may governors may not approach it.”

Besides health care costs, Braun said he views economic development and education as going hand-in-hand. He said too much school funding already goes to buildings and administrators at the expense of teacher pay and population loss in rural counties aggravates the problem. Braun said the way to reverse the trend is to incentivize small business growth in those counties.

“We need to do a little of both (small and big businesses) probably, but I think we’ve paid way too much attention on the few and the big and I come from a place where we’ve been successful without any of those advantages,” he said.

Braun’s transition team features three alums of the former Gov. Mitch Daniels administration, including former Office of Management and Budget Director Ryan Kitchell and former deputy chief of staff Betsy Wiley. Asked if he plans to model his administration after Daniels’, Braun replied he wants to bring in the best ideas from both the public and private sectors, including past administrations as appropriate. Braun said he’s not ruling out retaining some appointees of outgoing Gov. Eric Holcomb if he believes they’re doing a good job.

Braun will inherit a General Assembly whose partisan makeup is largely unchanged from the Holcomb years. His party still dominates both chambers. Speaking to News 8 as returns came in Tuesday night, House Speaker Todd Huston said his caucus already knows Braun well from his time as a state representative from 2014 to 2017. Huston said he expects a good working relationship with Braun. House Republicans on Thursday reelected Huston speaker, contingent upon a confirmation vote by the full House on Organization Day on Nov. 19. House Democrats were unable to make anyone available for comment Wednesday.

For his part, Braun said he would prefer to avoid the social issues that have come to dominate Indiana’s legislative sessions. Lawmakers might have other ideas. The past three legislative sessions all have been marked by partisan fights over abortion, participation of transgender girls in girls’ high school sports and access to gender transition care for transgender minors. Braun’s incoming lieutenant governor, Micah Beckwith, made social issues central to his campaign. Braun demurred when asked how he would handle such issues, saying only they were not his priority.

The state constitution requires Braun and Beckwith to take office on the second Monday in January. That falls on Jan. 13.