Braun to restructure Indiana agencies into a Cabinet-style model

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov.-elect Mike Braun on Thursday said he will rearrange state agencies into a Cabinet-style model for better efficiency and accountability.

Braun said his Cabinet will consist of his chief of staff, the lieutenant governor, the superintendent of the Indiana State Police, the adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard, and eight secretaries responsible for a different policy area.

Some of the secretaries’ titles are familiar, namely the secretary of commerce and the secretary of education. Their portfolios will be larger. In addition to the Indiana Economic Development Corp., the secretary of commerce now will oversee the Indiana Destination Development Corp. and the Ports of Indiana. The secretary of education, meanwhile, will oversee the Commission for Higher Education and the School for the Blind and School for the Deaf in addition to the Indiana Department of Education.

Other positions are completely new. Chief among them is a secretary of public safety. The Department of Correction, Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, Indiana Department of Homeland Security and a new Office of School Safety will report to them, though the state police will still report directly to the governor.

The Indiana Department of Health, the Family and Social Services Administration and the departments of Child Services and Veterans Affairs will answer to a new secretary of health and family services.

Indianapolis Department of Transportation and the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will answer to a new secretary of transportation and infrastructure.

Braun said in a statement the secretaries will be empowered to drive progress within their policy areas and will be held responsible for agency performance and improvement. The Cabinet will also be allowed to implement cross-government initiatives.

“By aligning agencies and reorganizing the executive branch, we can drive accountability for leaders and agencies, promote better coordination and communication between our administration and the Indiana General Assembly, and create efficiency across state government,” Braun said in the statement.

Like other gubernatorial appointments, Braun’s Cabinet secretaries will not require approval by the state Senate.