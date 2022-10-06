Politics

Gov. Holcomb hopes to draw advanced manufacturing companies on Europe trade trip

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday that foreign direct investment means more and better-paying jobs for Indiana workers.

The governor is on a weeklong trip to Europe to meet with chief executive officers of European companies that do business in Indiana. It’s his 13th trip since taking office.

He said he is focusing on companies in life sciences and advanced manufacturing industries. Holcomb said he added several previously unscheduled meetings with advanced manufacturing companies and hopes to be able to make jobs announcements resulting from those meetings in the near future.

“Obviously, a state like Indiana that provides certainty, stability, continuity and predictability is a very attractive ecosystem for them to grow their operation, and we want them to grow in Indiana, not in the other 49 states or territories,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said jobs resulting from foreign direct investment typically pay higher average wages than jobs resulting from domestic expansion. He added such job growth, in turn, helps domestic companies including small businesses and entrepreneurs. More than 1,050 foreign-owned establishments do business in Indiana.

The Republican governor’s visit to Europe came days after Russia illegally annexed four Ukrainian regions following a staged referendum. The governor said the ongoing war in Ukraine and Europe’s dependence on Russia for energy are very much on the minds of European CEOs as they consider where to put their factories.

“We’re here to first, again, say thank you, and second, say how can we help in this time of transition and challenge,” Holcomb said.

Private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation are funding the trip.

News 8’s full interview with Holcomb airs at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on “All INdiana Politics” on WISH-TV.